Obama Wants Credit For Trump’s Booming Economy, Sarah Sanders Slams Him On The Ground Instead

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was vocal on Twitter Sunday, writing scathing criticisms of former president Barack Obama. In typical a typical Sander’s style of writing, she bluntly claimed that President Obama did not deserve any credit for the apparent improvement in the economy.

However, while the economy is doing well and Trump largely deserves praise, Americans would be wise to pay attention the labor force participation rate.

Since the election "the jobless rate for African Americans dropped from 8% to 7.3%, while for Hispanics it fell from 5.7% to 4.7%…and with Trump's big tax cuts on the way, job growth isn't likely to end soon -more good news for all Americans." -Investor's Business Daily — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 10, 2017

Can't make it up: Obama now wants credit for the booming Trump economy. At least we can all agree the economy is better under President Trump. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 10, 2017

I'm old enough to remember when President Trump's election was going to "crash the market." One year later: market up over 30%, two million new jobs & 1,000 new manufacturing jobs created every day just last month…and now Obama wants credit for the booming Trump economy. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 10, 2017

Many critics were sure that the economy would fail under Trump, but we have seen quite the opposite. Liberal New York Times columnist Paul Krugman predicted economic ruin with no end in sight under the new president. Specifically, he said that the markets would “never recover” thanks to Trump.

“It really does now look like President Donald J. Trump, and markets are plunging. When might we expect them to recover? If the question is when markets will recover, a first-pass answer is never,” he wrote. “We are very probably looking at a global recession, with no end in sight. I suppose we could get lucky somehow. But on economics, as on everything else, a terrible thing has just happened.”

Yet, one area of economic concern that should be mentioned is the labor force participation rate. According to Investor’s Business Daily, based on the labor force participation rate, the actual unemployment is much higher. Individuals who have been looking for a job longer than four weeks are not counted as participating in the labor force, they are considered “no longer actively seeking a job.”