Obama: The US Must Give Their Freedom To The UN

Many Americans are counting down the days until Donald Trump takes office. We’re tired of having to endure Obama’s terrible policies which have weakened our military and our country’s position as a fearless world leader. That’s not surprising, given that Obama has often pushed for a One World government, just like Hillary.

At one of Obama’s last meetings with other world leaders in the UN, Obama made this disturbing comment: “We have to put our money where our mouths are. And we can only realize the promise of this institution’s founding—to replace the ravages of war with cooperation—if powerful nations like my own accept constraints. Sometimes I’m criticized in my own country for professing a belief in international norms and multilateral institutions.”

“But I am convinced that in the long run, giving up some freedom of action—not giving up our ability to protect ourselves or pursue our core interests, but binding ourselves to international rules over the long term—enhances our security,” Obama continued. “And I think that’s just not true for us.”

This is a terrifying statement and one of many reasons leaders are reconsidering the UN—who’s only intention seems to be bringing about a new world and economic order and implementing an international system of governance. Time and time again, we’ve seen the UN fail to protect those that really need help. The Israel bill is the latest outrage.

Obama wants Americans to give up our freedoms to achieve goals of the United Nations, so it’s a good thing Hillary Clinton won’t be in office furthering his agenda. Donald Trump will protect our country.

Do you agree?