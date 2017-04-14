Obama Thought He Could Keep This Quiet, But Look What He Did During The Election.

For the past few months, there has been extensive media coverage about alleged Russian interference in our election process. Harvard Professor Laurence Tribe was quoted by the Washington Post as saying Trump’s presidency has been “rendered illegitimate by treasonous or otherwise unlawful manipulation.”

Though this comment is clearly unsubstantiated, it is worth looking into—though not in the way he originally intended.

In March, Congressman Devin Nunes, the Chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, confirmed that the Obama administration had “incidentally monitored” communications between the Trump campaign and foreign officials. We now know that senior Obama administration officials—including National Security Advisor Susan Rice—were involved in this scheme. According to Bloomberg News, Rice started routinely requesting the “unmasking” of Trump sources as early as July of last year.

Of course, Rice denied knowledge about the controversy about a month ago. Last week, she admitted to MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell that she had requested the unmasking so she could more fully understand intelligence reports. She maintains that this information we never use politically, stating “there’s no equivalence between unmasking and leaking.”

But it’s important to note that the unmasked communications were disseminated within the highest ranks of the Obama administration. Former Deputy Defense Secretary Evelyn Farkas admitted that in an interview with MSNBC, during which she urged her“former colleagues [to] get as much information as you can, get as much intelligence as you can, before President Obama leaves the administration.”

These leaked documents feed the media’s claims that Trump has “ties to Russia.” On multiple occasions, these claims threatened to derail Trump’s presidential campaign. And they have already been used in attempts to discredit him as our president.