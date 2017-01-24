Obama Thought He Was Going To Get Away Clean… But Look What Happened Immediately After The Inauguration

Now that Donald Trump is officially our nation’s president, it’s finally time for the curtains to close on President Obama. It doesn’t seem that Obama is thrilled to be relinquishing the spotlight.

According to reports, he was spotted in Palm Springs, California looking quite grim as he headed home from a workout. He was escorted by his smallest motorcade in years.

Not surprisingly, Obama spent the first days of his retirement playing golf and working out at Thunderbird Country Club in Rancho Mirage. Reporters say Obama looked both tiresome and “in heavy contemplation” as he was driven back to his home.

Obama will continue to receive protection from the Secret Service for the remainder of his life—in large part due to a bill he signed in 2013 assuring protection for all presidents. Previously, a law passed in 1977 gave presidents only a decade of protection.

What do you think? Are you relieved to have Obama out of the White House once and for all?