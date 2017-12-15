Obama State Dept. Allowed Clinton To Remove Any Electronic And Physical Records She Judged “Personal”

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stuck a deal during her time under the Obama administration with the State Department, allowing her to take control of records she did not want made public, according to recently released reports.

Clinton and her then-deputy chief of staff Huma Abedin were permitted to remove electronic and physical records under a claim they were “personal” materials and “unclassified, non-record materials.”

After filing a FOIA request with the State Department, Judicial Watch obtained, and released information of the request from Hillary Clinton.

The documents detail the deal that allowed Clinton and her chief of staff to remove documents related to particular calls and schedules, and the records would not be “released to the general public under FOIA.” Abedin, for instance, was allowed to remove electronic records and five boxes of physical files, including files labeled “Muslim Engagement Documents.”

The released records included a list of designated materials that “would not be released to the general public under FOIA” and were to be released “to the Secretary with this understanding.”

Electronic copy of “daily files” – which are word versions of public documents and non-records: speeches/press statements/photos from the website, a non-record copy of the schedule, a non record copy of the call log, press clips, and agenda of daily activities Electronic copy of a log of calls the Secretary made since 2004, it is a non-record, since her official calls are logged elsewhere (official schedule and official call log) Electronic copy of the Secretary’s “call grid” which is a running list of calls she wants to make (both personal and official) 16 boxes: Personal Schedules (1993 thru 2008-prior to the Secretary’s tenure at the Department of State. 29 boxes: Miscellaneous Public Schedules during her tenure as FLOTUS and Senator-prior to the Secretary’s tenure at the Department of State 1 box: Personal Reimbursable receipts (6/25/2009 thru 1/14/2013) 1 box: Personal Photos 1 box: Personal schedule (2009-2013)

Very convenient that with all her friends in the government, Hillary is being allowed to destroy all the record she needs. Is Hillary hiding something?