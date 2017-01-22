Obama Spotted Doing Sickening Thing Right Before He Left The White House

Tlast thing Obama did in the Oval Office this morning was pen a letter to his successor, as is customary for any president leaving office. He left the note on his desk for Trump, who will take his seat there later today.

Obama was spotted by reporters putting a white envelope into the right-hand drawer of the Resolute desk, which was given to President Rutherford Hayes in 1880.

George H.W. Bush began this tradition by penning a letter to Bill Clinton after losing to him in 1992, telling the Arkansas Governor that the entire nation was rooting for his success.

Obama left the Oval Office to join his wife Michelle as they hosted Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration.

“Congratulations,” Obama told his successor as the Trumps walked up the stairs to the White House. “You’ll get used to the protocol.”