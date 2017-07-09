Obama Shows The World How Slimy He Really Is… Look What He Just Did Even Though He’s Not President

Former President Barack Obama does not seem to be grasping the idea that he is not in the White House anymore. He took it upon himself to attend the G20 Summit in Germany, completely undermining President Donald Trump in the process. It’s ironic, considering the fact that many of the problems Trump are facing stem from the previous administration.

The liberal media has been attacking the Trump administration for a hotel mix-up that caused them to be without accommodations for a while. As it turns out, that was the Obama administration’s problem, not Trumps.

“The funny thing is that the United States delegation probably also would not have had hotel rooms if Hillary Clinton had become president,” a White House official said. “It was already too late by Election Day.”

“But I bet even if Hillary had to sleep in a youth hostel, no one in the press would say it was her staffs’ fault,” he continued.

The worst part of this whole thing is that Obama doesn’t even recognize his hypocrisy. At one point he said, “I would point out that we have one president at a time and one administration at a time.”

What do you think of Obama’s actions?