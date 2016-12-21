What Obama Secretly Just Said To Putin Over The Red Phone Is Very, Very Frightening

After nation security experts confirmed Russia’s interference in the presidential campaign, President Obama was advised to make a serious threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin: if you mess with our democracy, we will consider it an act of war. But Obama did not follow that advice when he spoke to Putin about the hacking in September—he simply warned that there would be consequences for Russia if they didn’t stop. The hacking continued.

Now, one month later, the U.S. used the “Red Phone” that connects Moscow to Washington to reiterate their warning, this time threatening “armed conflict.” The “Red Phone” system is used to communicate in moments of crisis and is actually an email to link the U.S. and Russia through their Nuclear Risk Reduction Centers.

“International law, including the law for armed conflict, applies to actions in cyberspace,” part of the message sent through the Red Phone at the end of October said. “We will hold Russia to those standards.”

The Obama administration had never used the cyber line before, and several intelligence officials told NBC that the use of the system had become very serious.

“It’s a dramatic step to pick that ‘phone’ up and use it,” Ret. Adm. James Stavridis, the former head of NATO, told reporters.

Liberals aren’t happy with Obama’s pushback against Putin—feeling his threats weren’t strong enough to win Hillary the election. They claim the stolen emails implicating Hillary Clinton swung the election—a claim that is virtually impossible to prove and largely ignores the fact that Hillary committed crimes. Still, the administration stands behind their actions.

“This action was part of our ongoing, rigorous efforts to press the Russian government to halt the actions of those responsible for these cyber attacks,” a senior White House official confirmed in a statement. Obama also claims that his call was a success.

Stavridis, on the other hand, thinks Obama’s response was “insufficient to achieve the objective of ensuring that we do not receive further attacks. In other words, when someone tries to bully you, you have to push back or you invite further response.”

Still, he acknowledged that pushing for a war with Russia isn’t in our best interests, either. What do you think of Obama’s decision to threaten Russia?