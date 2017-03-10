Obama Russia Scandal Blows Wide Open, It’s Worse Than You Think

In the past few weeks, liberals have been calling for Jeff Sessions to resign from his position as Attorney General, after it was revealed that he left out two occasions when he met with the Russian ambassador as Senator.

The first time was after a Heritage Foundation speech around the time of the Republican Nation Convention. There were about 50 ambassadors in the room at the time. Sessions shook Sergey Kislyak’s hand and exchanged a few words. The second time was in Sessions’ office on Capitol Hill with two U.S. senior officials in attendance. Neither of these incidents appears to be serious grounds for accusing the Senator of discussing campaign matters with a foreign agent.

Liberals’ accusations also leave out one minor detail: the first meeting was arranged by the Obama administration.

“The conference was an educational program for ambassadors invited by the Obama State Department to observe the convention,” Heritage Foundation scholar Hans von Spakovsky wrote to Fox News. “The Obama State Department handled all of the coordination with ambassadors and their staff, of which there were about 100 at the conference.”

“And it’s hardly an occasion—much less a venue—in which a conspiracy to ‘interfere’ with the November election could be hatched,” Spakovsky added. “There is no reason for Attorney General Sessions to resign.”

What do you think? Are Democrats blowing this way out of proportion?