Obama Resurfaces To Do The Unthinkable To Trump… This Has Gone Too Far

After suffering major defeats in all four special elections for House seats last week, Barack Obama has reportedly announced plans to return to the campaign trail. His goal is to save his ‘legacy’ and to help Democrats gain traction for the upcoming midterm elections.

Obama will be hitting the trail in the fall to campaign for Virginia Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam. This is an extraordinarily rare move for a former president.

In preparation for the election, Northam has been trying to position himself as being as anti-Trump as possible.

“I’ve been listening carefully to Donald Trump, and I think he’s a narcissistic maniac,” he said in his campaign ad.

Shockingly, Northam currently holds an eight-point polling lead over Republican candidate Ed Gillespie.

What do you think of Obama’s decision to back this controversial candidate?