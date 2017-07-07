Obama Quietly Goes Behind Trump’s Back To Secretly With South Korean President

In this country, there is a longstanding tradition that former presidents respectfully step back from the spotlight to allow their successor to gain the respect of the nation. Instead of taking that road, Barack Obama has spent his months out of office publicly bashing Donald Trump.

There’s no question Obama is frustrated. He has seen his “legacy” broken apart by the Trump administration, which has already pulled out of the Paris Accord and is threatening to repeal Obamacare.

While vacationing in Asia, Obama met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in for nearly an hour. Moon reportedly talked to Obama about his meetings with Trump and asked him for advice on how he can improve their relationship.

This came shortly Obama attacked Trump at the Asian Leadership Conference and the Fourth Congress of Indonesian Diaspora in Jakarta.

“In Paris, we came together around the most ambitious agreement in history about climate change, an agreement that even with the temporary absence of American leadership can still give our children a fighting chance,” Obama said.

