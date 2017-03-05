Obama Plants Sickening Land Mine For Trump To Step On… This Is Treason

In another over-the- top display of hypocrisy, Democrats have been calling for the resignation of Attorney

General Jeff Sessions for his two meetings with the Russian ambassador to the United States last year.

Despite what the mainstream media is telling you, Sessions’ meeting was not a top-secret affair—in fact, the

whole thing was orchestrated by the Obama administration.

Hans von Spakovsky, an attorney and respected legal pundit, recently told Fox News that the first meeting

took place at a conference on ‘Global Partners in Democracy’ and the RNC.

“The Obama State Department handled all of the coordination with ambassadors and their staff, of which

there were about 100 at the conference,” von Spakovsky wrote. “Apparently, after Sessions finished

speaking, a small group of ambassadors—including the Russian ambassador—approached the senator as he

left the stage and thanked him for his remarks. That’s the first ‘meeting.’ And it’s hardly an occasion—much

less a venue—in which a conspiracy to ‘interfere’ with the November election could be hatched.”

Sessions’ second meeting with Kislyak was in his Senate office, but was a very public affair.

This is just another ‘scandal’ orchestrated by liberals to discredit President Donald Trump and his

administration. Don’t be fooled.