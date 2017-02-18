Obama Planted ‘Trip Wires’ To Bring Down Trump… This Is Treason

According to Tony Shaffer, a retired lieutenant colonel and intelligence expert, President Donald Trump’s administration have been booby-trapped with ‘tripwires’ by former President Barack Obama. Shaffer believes Obama left loyalists in the White house to become career intelligence officers. Now, these planted officials are busy setting off political bombs in an attempt to take Trump down.

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Shaffer also argued that the firing of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was planned by Obama and his administration.

Before Trump was inaugurated, Obama supporters in and outside of the White House plotted a campaign to discredit Flynn—a vocal opponent of Iran’s nuclear deal. This was an effort to preserve the controversial agreement.

When Flynn failed to inform Trump and Mike Pence about the content of his phone calls with Russian officials, it gave liberals everything they needed to give him the boot and make Trump look bad in the process.

Shaffer also addressed the intelligence community, reminding the public “some of those professionals were selected [during the Obama years] because of their political reliability, not because of their professional ethics.”

“That’s why you need to look at a house-cleaning,” Shaffer concluded.

Do you agree with Shaffer?