Obama Is Panicking To Pull This Move Over The American People Before His Term Is Up

Barack Obama only has a few weeks left before he will be forced out of the White House once and for all. In his last days as president, Obama has been frantically trying to protect his legacy—aware of the fact Trump intends to overturn many of his corrupt executive orders.

Daily Mail reported that Obama has been planning to give a valedictory speech in Chicago just before he turns the presidency over to Trump. He is hoping to use the speech to defend Obamacare, which Republicans are working to repeal.

Obama is scheduled to travel to the Capitol on Wednesday to meet with House and Senate Democrats about their efforts to protect the Affordable Care Act before Republicans have a chance to settle on their own plan to get of it.

The January 10th address will likely be the last time Obama speaks to the American people as president. His speech will be followed by a “family reunion” for those who have served on Obama’s campaigns.

Unfortunately, there’s nothing he can do to save Obamacare. Trump has repeatedly promised to overturn the elements of Obamacare that aren’t working.