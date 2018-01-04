Obama Officials Regret Barrack’s Weakness On Iran Protests

Dan Shapiro, Former President Barack Obama’s ambassador to Israel and Senior National Security Adviser, has said that he has lamented the fact that the Obama administration was so lax in it’s decision not to vocally support Iranian protesters in 2009 in an interview with the New York Times.

Obama offered barely any support to thousands of Iranian protesters in 2009 drawing intense criticism. “For a lot of us who were in the administration, there is some regret,” Shapiro admitted, adding, “It’s inspiring to see Iranian citizens going into the streets to protest a brutal and corrupt regime.” Shapiro’s sentiments were shared by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton who wrote in 2014, “I came to regret that we did not speak out more forcefully and rally others to do the same.”

Protests have been raging for days in Iran as protesters are increasingly frustrated with the status of the country, the availability of jobs, and food. Some protestors have chanted slogans calling for the removal of the Ayatollah Khamenei. Protestors have started to get jailed and even killed for protesting.

Counter to Obama’s stance on the Iran situation, Trump has been much more vocal in defending the protestors, and condemning the Iranian administration for it’s handling of the protests and how it deals with the protestors themselves.

“Such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government. You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time!” Trump tweeted.

“The people of Iran are finally acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime. All of the money that President Obama so foolishly gave them went into terrorism and into their “pockets.” The people have little food, big inflation and no human rights. The U.S. is watching!” he added.

Trump and Obama handled the same situation very differently, let’s see how it turns out.