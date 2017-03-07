On Tuesday, former Attorney General Eric Holder told reporters to expect Obama’s imminent return to politics. Just weeks after leaving office, the former president has already demonstrated a willingness to battle President Donald Trump’s policies.

“It’s coming. He’s coming,” Holder commented. “And he’s ready to roll.”

According to Holder, Obama’s efforts will include fundraising for Democrats, working with state legislators, and helping with the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC).

“I have no doubt that in the very near future, President Obama will start going through sermon withdrawal and feel the need to be all over our TVs again,” Eddie Zipperer, an assistant professor of political science, told reporters at LifeZette.

“Obama is great at campaigning and raising money,” he continued. “I’m sure he’ll raise millions. But, if money or more lousy messaging could hurt Trump, it would have hurt.”

What do you think? Is it time for Obama to step down once and for all?