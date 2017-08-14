Obama Offers Words Of Wisdom About Charlottesville’s Violence… But Ruins It All With One Awful Detail

NOTE: This article may contain offensive language.

Many people have posted to their social media accounts in response to the brutal protests that took place on Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The President is at the center of these posts because the people feel that he did not censure the white supremacist protesters:

US President Donald Trump condemns violence by "many sides" at Saturday's #charlottesville white supremacist rally https://t.co/2Puj77PI2f pic.twitter.com/5cZmc1cbTI — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 13, 2017

In reference to Trump’s statement regarding violence “from many sides,” former Vice President Joe Biden threw a jab by saying:

Former President Barack Obama also posted a statement to Twitter that focused more on the protests and the hatred surrounding this incident instead of Trump:

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

Although his intentions were good, his post caused a Twitter uproar:

Although a few were in shock that the picture did not “work”: