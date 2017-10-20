Obama Never Called Parents Of Lost Children In Afghanistan, But Look What Melania Trump Sent To One Of The Mothers

In 2009, Jil Stephenson received a phone call that is nightmare for those who have children deployed overseas. Her son, U.S. Army Ranger Benjamin Kopp, had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

her first reaction to the news is that her son would lose his leg, but it would turn into the worst case scenario. Eight days after being admitted into Walter Reed Medical Center, Kopp died from his injuries.

Despite this tragic experience happening eight years ago, Stephenson still lives with that memory every day of her life. She has found coping mechanisms and healing through sharing her son’s story of selfless sacrifice.

Stephenson became part of a group known as TAPS, a program that helps military families with the grieving process. To this day, she still advocates for veterans’ issues all across the country.

The media is currently bashing president Trump on his comments about former president Obama, not calling military families after the loss of their child overseas. Stephenson shared her experience with Independent Journal Review.

“I never got a call,” Stephenson said, “The Obamas never sent these, either.”

Then she shared a powerful and heartfelt letter she received from First Lady Melania Trump just after Memorial Day:

The letter reads:

Jill Stephenson

St. Petersburg, Florida

Dear Ms. Stephenson,

I wish to offer my heartfelt gratitude for the sacrifices you have made and the high price you and your family have paid to help ensure our freedom.

As a mother, you bear the burden of war in a very personal way. I want to take a moment, on Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day, to honor you and your son, Corporal Benjamin Kopp, who laid down his life to protect us, our country, and all we hold dear. His sacrifice will never be forgotten.

I hold you close to my heart and keep you in my prayers.

Sincerely,

Melania Trump

Melania Trumps heart felt message will be one Jil Stephenson remembers for the rest of her life. Every time she thinks about her son, she’ll think about the letter of gratitude she received from the Trumps.