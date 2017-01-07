Obama Makes Sick Move For Trump’s Inauguration… Here’s What He’s Going To Be Doing

With an entertainment industry run by extreme liberals, A-list celebrities have been fearful of performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration, feeling it would be risking their careers. This resistance has made it extremely difficult for Trump’s inauguration committee to book the January 20 event.

This week, Barack Obama is demonstrating his complete lack of respect for our next president by holding an A-list bash at the White House, right before he leaves office. Guests at the event include Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce and Jay-Z, Samuel L. Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Bradley Cooper and famous directors J.J. Abrams and George Lucas.

Obama’s message is not subtle: Trump may have earned the respect of the majority of Americans, but Hollywood elites are sticking with him.

It’s no wonder. The Obamas have spent millions of our tax dollars throwing parties for Hollywood stars throughout their years in office. In 2014, Today show host Al Roker gave Americans a picture of just what these White House bashes are really like.

“I gotta tell you, it was literally a house party. It was a house party that happened to be in the White House,” Roker said. “There were all these stars which was kind of terrific in fact for a while there I thought who are all these kids and it turns out Sasha and Malia invited a lot of their friends so there were a lot of young people.”

On Tuesday night, Bill O’Reilly explained that what we are seeing is a “reverse McCarthyism going on in the entertainment industry.” Performers feel too intimidated and threatened to show support for our future president in any way.

“If you are a Trump supporter, you are a bad person, and a number of entertainers believe their careers will be harmed, should they associate with the new Trump administration,” O’Reilly commented in a recent segment. “Again, that is terrible, an awful state of affairs.”

What do you think? Do you agree with O’Reilly?