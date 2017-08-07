Obama Leaves Another Sick Gift At WH, Trump Forced To Go On “Vacation”

Earlier this week, the media reported that President Donald Trump was going on his first vacation since he became president. Liberal media outlets were quick to report that he would be spending 17 days at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Now, the truth about what he’s really doing has leaked.

Contrary to what the mainstream media tells you, Trump is actually taking a “working vacation.” He was forced to leave the White House so that renovations can be made there—renovations that were necessary because of the outrageous state Barack Obama left the White House in.

The West Wing’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system had to be replaced.

The reality is this is hardly a vacation at all. If it weren’t for Obama, Trump would be spending the next couple weeks in the White House.

