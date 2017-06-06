Obama Launches Desperate Plan In Last Attempt To Bring Trump Down – Pathetic

In the ultimate act of disrespect this week, former President Barack Obama attack current President Donald Trump for his controversial decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord.

“The nations that remain in the Paris Agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created,” Obama said in his response statement. “But even in the absence of American leadership; even as this Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do ever more to lead the way.”

Of course, it should be noted that Obama signed the agreement without the consent of U.S. Congress. His entitlement shown through once again this week—it’s clear he still thinks his opinion is as important as the acting President’s.

“A year and a half ago, the world came together in Paris around the first-ever global agreement to set the world on a low-carbon course and protect the world we leave to our children,” he continued. “It was steady, principled American leadership on the world stage that made this achievement possible. It was bold American ambition that encouraged dozens of other nations to set their sights higher as well. And what made that leadership and ambition possible was America’s private innovation and public investment in growing industries like wind and solar—industries that created some of the fastest new streams of good-paying jobs in recent years, and contributed to the longest streak of job creation in our history.”

