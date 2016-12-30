What Obama Was Just Spotted Doing Right After Destroying Our Relationship With Israel Will Make You Sick

Last week, President Barack Obama outraged the nation when he effectively ruined the United States’ relationship with Israel by throwing out our country’s veto and allowing the United Nations to condemn the West Bank settlers.

As he was destroying our bond with a country that was once one of our closest allies, Obama continued his multi-million dollar vacation to Hawaii. Yesterday morning, ABC News spotted Obama leaving the mansion his family rented in Kailua for 17 days to head to the gym for a casual workout. His taxpayer-funded motorcade was spotted entering the Marine Corps Base Hawaii just minutes later.

If his past vacations are any signal, Obama will spend the rest of his lavish vacation playing golf with his friends and dining out at top restaurants with his family. For a man who has been deemed the worst foreign policy president in our nation’s history—he doesn’t seem to have a care in the world.

This report comes shortly after it was revealed that Obama has spent $85 million in U.S. tax dollars on his past vacations and traveling expenses since he took office. According to Judicial Watch, the Obamas have spent at least $10 million on travel each year since they’ve been in the White House.