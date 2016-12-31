Obama Just Realized His Worst Nightmare After Israel Resolution

Throughout his presidency, Barack Obama has done everything he can to destroy our relationship with Israel. On Friday of last week, he took matters to a new level when he allowed the United Nations to condemn the West Bank settlers by refusing to veto the measure. Now, this is coming back to bite Obama in a major way.

According to The Gateway Pundit, Secretary of State John Kerry delivered a speech on Wednesday, attempting to explain Obama’s position of the vote. Kerry claimed that we were not the driving force behind the resolution.

“We reject the notion the US was behind the UN resolution,” Kerry commented.

Of course, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not having any of it. He responded to Kerry’s speech by claiming he has evidence Obama is lying. He commented: “We have it on absolute incontestable evidence that the United States organized, advanced and brought this resolution to the United Nations Security Council. We will share that information with the incoming administration; some of it is sensitive, it’s all true; you saw some of it in the protocol release in the Egyptian paper—there’s plenty more, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

These reports come after an Egyptian newspaper published the transcript of meetings between top US and Palestinian officials, proving Obama was behind the measure’s passing.

What do you think? Are you tired of Obama lying to the American public?