Obama Was Just Caught Doing Something Sickening, This Is How He Breaks In The New Year

Barack Obama is spending his last weeks as president on his annual, multi-million dollar vacation to Hawaii, funded by hardworking American taxpayers. While many Americans are just struggling to get by, Obama is living it up for 17 days and not sparing any expense.

The Daily Caller reported that on Wednesday night, the Obama family dined at Nobu—one of the most expensive restaurants in Honolulu. Meals at the famous Japanese restaurant net out to about $180 per person, so we can only imagine how much the Obamas decided to throw away there.

The Secret Service also reportedly searched everyone who entered the restaurant, while snipers kept a close eye on the Obamas from a nearby rooftop.

This was also an interesting choice for a meal given that Obama had spent the day visiting Pearl Harbor, the military base where over 2,400 Americans lost their lives in a Japanese attack in 1941. Obama visited the famous site with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to pardon Japan for the attack.

What do you think? Are you ready for our hard-earned dollars to be out of the Obamas’ hands?