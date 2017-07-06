What Obama Just Did On The 4th Of July Proves He Doesn’t Care About America

Call us crazy but one would think that anyone who has been President of the United States would—you know—care about that country. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case for former President Barack Obama.

Obama spent his Fourth of July overseas at a conference in Seoul, South Korea. He was so distracted that he apparently forgot to wish America a happy birthday. Not a single one of his social media accounts even acknowledged Independence Day at all.

In fact, Obama’s last tweet came in mid-June, when he encouraged his Democratic followers to oppose changes to his signature healthcare plan. Four days before that, Obama took the time to wish everyone a happy Father’s Day.

Obama’s true colors are coming through—and they certainly aren’t red, white, and blue.