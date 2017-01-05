“Obama Is History, We Have Trump Now!” Israel Launches Massive Attack On Trump

President Barack Obama outraged the nation when he made an extremely anti-Israel deal with the United Nations. Secretary of State John Kerry escalated matters when he claimed that Israel can’t be ‘Jewish and Democratic.’ Now, Israel’s Culture and Sports Minister, Miri Regev, is hitting back hard.

Regev explained that Obama has never truly been supportive of Israel—and neither has the UN. When she was asked about Obama, she responded, “Who is Obama? Obama is history. We have Trump.”

She went on to highlight the importance of the land of Israel to the Jewish people.

“No organization in the world can point to a failing in the connection between the land and the Jewish people,” Regev commented. “Fifty years ago, we turned hope into reality: Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, was once again united, and we will never agree to its being divided a second time.”

“Several weeks ago, UNESCO declared that there is no such link,” Regev continued. “The ridiculous vote in Paris cannot cancel thousands of years of history. Today, we respond to this distortion of history and say in a loud and clear voice: Jews lived in Jerusalem and will continue to live in Jerusalem. Jews built Jerusalem and will continue to build Jerusalem. Thus it was 2,000 years ago, thus it is today and thus it will remain forever.”

What do you think? Did Obama make a big mistake in refusing to defend Israel?