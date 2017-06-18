Obama Goes After Trump For The Most Ridiculous Reason Yet… This Is Truly Absurd

Former President Barack Obama seems to have nothing better to do than insult President Donald Trump. According to reports, he just came out of retirement to criticize the 45th president for not playing hip-hop in the White House.

The comment came in response to Beyonce and Jay-Z being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Obama, who has a friendship with the hip-hop duo, just recorded a speech in honor of Jay-Z’s achievement.

“I’d like to think Mr. Carter and I understand each other,” Obama said. “Nobody who met us as younger men would have expected us to be where we are today. We know what it’s like not to have a father around, we know what it’s like not to come from much, and to know people that didn’t get the same breaks that we did. And so we try to prop open those doors of opportunity so that it’s a little easier for those who come up behind us to succeed as well.”

“Jay and I are also fools for our daughters. Although he’s going to have me beat once those two twins show up. And let’s face it, we both have wives that are significantly more popular than we are. Like all of you, I am a fan, and I have been listening to Jay since I was a young and hungry state Senator. I sampled his lyrics to close my speech at Selma,” Obama continued.

“I tweeted a reference to ‘my first song’ as I was putting the finishing touches on my final State of the Union address. I had to brush some dirt off my shoulders during a campaign,” he added, before attempting to make Trump look out of touch. “I’m pretty sure I’m still the only president to listen to Jay Z’s music in the Oval Office. That may change at some point but I’m pretty sure that’s true now.”