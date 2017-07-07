Obama Gives Sickening Warning To All Americans

According to Barack Obama, too much patriotism is bad for “minorities.” In a speech in Indonesia, the former president recently warned that sectarian politics could lead to chaos and violence.

Obama went on to say that some countries have adopted “an aggressive kind of nationalism” and “increased resentment of minority groups.”

“It’s been clear for a while that the world is at a crossroads. At an inflection point,” Obama said, explaining how much the capital of Jakarta has improved since he lived there as a child. But the increased prosperity has been accompanied by new global problems, ranging from inequality to terrorism.

“If we don’t stand up for tolerance and moderation and respect for others, if we begin to doubt ourselves and all that we have accomplished, then much of the progress that we have made will not continue,” he said.

