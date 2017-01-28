Obama Gets Hit With Humiliating Blow As He Leaves… Don’t Let The Door Hit Ya On The Way Out!

Former President Obama is perceived to be a fantastic president by his base and even thinks his Presidency was a great success. The polling tells a different story.

A Gallup poll released on Friday showed that Former President Barack Obama had an overall approval rating during his time in office of 47.9%. This puts him behind both Rickard Nixon, who resigned and George W. Bush who’s approval dropped to 25% near the end of his term.

To illustrate just how bad that is, only 3 presidents have had a lower overall approval rating since Gallup began recording in 1945. Gerald Ford had 47.2%, Jimmy Carter had 45.4% and Harry Truman had 45.4%.

Obama’s ratings did, however, go up to 57% near the end of his term in the IBD/TIPP poll. The aforementioned numbers were widely reported on by the Liberal media as proof that Obama’s presidency was a success. He also had high approval ratings when he first took office in 2009, which is something also widely publicized by the press. At that time Obama’s approvals were 75.3%.