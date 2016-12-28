Obama Get’s Bad News After Anti-Israel Move… He’s Going To Regret This

Throughout his presidency, Barack Obama has effectively ruined our close relationship with Israel, one of our most trusted allies. He made matters worse this week when he encouraged the United Nations to condemn the West Bank settlers in a controversial vote.

Days later, this is coming back to bite him in a major way. The Daily Caller recently reported that Texas Senator Ted Cruz has called on Congress to stop funding United Nations operations until the vote is reversed. The bill made Israeli settlements in “occupied Palestine” illegal, and demanded that Israel “immediately and completely cease all settlement activities.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham has also presented an initiative to reduce the power of the UN, and it has already garnered support from Republican Sens. Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton, and James Lankford.

“I anticipate this vote will create a backlash in Congress against the United States,” Graham said. “The organization is increasingly viewed as anti-Semitic and seems to have lost all sense of proportionality. I will do everything in my power, working with the new administration and Congress, to leave no doubt about where America stands when it comes to the peace process and where we stand with the only true democracy in the Middle East.”

The vote could have been vetoed by an American vote, but Obama instead abstained from voting. President-elect Donald Trump immediately spoke out against him.

“As the United States has long maintained, peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians will only come through direct negotiations between the parties, and not through the imposition of terms by the United Nations. This puts Israel is a very poor negotiating position and is extremely unfair to all Israelis,” he concluded.

What do you think? Are you ready to have Trump in the White House?