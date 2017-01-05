Obama Furious After Long Time Ally Betrays Him For Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has had a difficult time convincing artists to perform at his inauguration. In a strongly liberal entertainment industry, many entertainers fear it could be career suicide. In spite of challenges, Trump is set to have a pretty interesting lineup at the celebration.

This week, the marching band of Alabama’s oldest private, historically black liberal arts college confirmed that they had accepted an invitation to perform. Trump’s team reportedly announced that the Talladega College Marching Tornadoes was among 40 groups, including high school bands and military organizations, set to perform in the parade.

Of course, the announcement was met with significant backlash from liberals. Talladega College’s social media sites have broken into heated debates about whether or not the students should go through with their performance.

In contrast to Howard University, who publicly confirmed that had not applied, Talladega released a statement proudly announcing their decision. Now, students are being attacked and demonized for performing at their own president’s inauguration. This is a show of respect and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that should be embraced and honored.

