What The Obama Family Has Been Doing This Weekend Is Simply Outrageous

While they were in the White House, there Obama family traveled all over the world on expensive vacations. Now that Obama’s presidency is over, they’ve started using his taxpayer-funded pension to continue this lavish lifestyle.

This weekend, the Obamas are headed to Martha’s Vineyard for a vacation. Ann Crook, the general manager of the airport in Martha’s Vineyard, confirmed the former first family would be spending their time on the island.

While there, Obama will probably be digging into the six figure annual pension he’s receiving from taxpayers. Or maybe he’s spending some of the six-figure speaking fees he and Michelle have been charging for their appearances.

It’s remarkable that these people claim to relate to the struggles of everyday Americans. They seem perfectly content throwing their money around while hardworking patriots throughout the country struggle to put food on the table.