Obama Exposed In The Most Disgusting Plot Of Presidential History

This week, President Donald Trump shocked the nation with claims that Obama and his administration

had wiretapped Trump Tower.

Not surprisingly, the tweet sparked a series of heated debates. Some suspect that this is just another

move by Obama operatives planted to set landmines for Trump.

“No we are going to start seeing the leaks, because these are political operatives now left over from the

Obama administration,” Geraldo Rivera claimed in a recent interview on Fox News. “I do believe that

they have planted landmines and I think it’s going to be a very unsettled and violent period.”

Watch the full segment below and tell us what you think.

S<script type=”text/javascript”

src=”http://video.foxnews.com/v/embed.js?id=5347652928001&w=466&h=263″></script><noscript>

Watch the latest video at <a href=”http://video.foxnews.com”>video.foxnews.com</a></noscript>