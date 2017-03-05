Obama Exposed In The Most Disgusting Plot Of Presidential History
by ago0
This week, President Donald Trump shocked the nation with claims that Obama and his administration
had wiretapped Trump Tower.
Not surprisingly, the tweet sparked a series of heated debates. Some suspect that this is just another
move by Obama operatives planted to set landmines for Trump.
“No we are going to start seeing the leaks, because these are political operatives now left over from the
Obama administration,” Geraldo Rivera claimed in a recent interview on Fox News. “I do believe that
they have planted landmines and I think it’s going to be a very unsettled and violent period.”
Watch the full segment below and tell us what you think.
S<script type=”text/javascript”
src=”http://video.foxnews.com/v/embed.js?id=5347652928001&w=466&h=263″></script><noscript>
Watch the latest video at <a href=”http://video.foxnews.com”>video.foxnews.com</a></noscript>