Obama-Era Official Wants To Control Powerful Agency, Sues Trump For It

Late on Sunday night, President Trump and and White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney were sued by an Obama-era official, in an attempt to secure control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), claiming she is the lawful interim successor to former CFPB Director Richard Cordray.

Cordray just resigned last week and has prompted a crisis at the CFPB, which in time created a conflict over the power of the administrative state, and one that spans over multiple agencies.

Basically what has happened since the Cordray resignation is that the law which charted the CFPB — the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act — contains a succession provision allowing the agency’s deputy director to assume the directorship if the post is vacant. Cordray designated Deputy Director Leandra English as his interim successor before resigning, citing that provision of federal law. The Trump administration countered that the president has power to name an acting director under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act (FVRA), and tapped Mulvaney to lead the agency until a permanent director is confirmed.

The appointment of Mulvaney has prompted a law suit from English, who claims she is the rightful acting director.

“The talented and hard-working CFPB staff stand up for consumers every day,” English said in a statement. “As acting director, I am filing this lawsuit to stand up for the CFPB.”

English’s lawsuit argues the plain text of the Dodd-Frank Act dictates that she is the lawful acting director. The law provides that the deputy director shall “serve as acting director in the absence or unavailability of the director.”

There is no absence of a director though, because one has been appointed by the President. According to the Federal Vacancies Reform Act (FVRA), this is something that Trump has the power to do, will the position with whomever he wants, as opposed to letting the man ho held the job before, chose his successor.