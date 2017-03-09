Obama DOJ Failed To Stop Mexican Cartel Murder ICE Agent With Smuggled Guns… This Must Change

In his eight years as president, Barack Obama and his administration had plenty of opportunities to arrest Mexican drug and weapons traffickers before murdering a federal U.S. agent and seriously wounding his partner. A new federal audit reveals they opted for a more hands-off approach when they could have stopped the traffickers—members of Los Zetas organization—long before the incident.

In February of 2011, ICE agents Victor Avila and Jaime Zapata were assaulted while returning to Mexico City from Matehaula, Mexico in their government-issued sports utility vehicle. Both agents were on assignment in Mexico. After passing through a toll booth in the early afternoon, the agents noticed they were being followed by two vehicles. One of the vehicles blocked the road and eight assailants approached the SUV armed with firearms, including assault weapons and handguns. Two of the assailants gained access to the interior of the SUV and shot Zapata and Avila. Zapata lost his life and Avila was seriously wounded in the incident.

The weapons Los Zetas were wielding had been purchased in Texas as part of an Obama operation that allowed guns from the U.S. to be smuggled into Mexico so they could eventually be traced back to cartels. The buyers, Otilio Osorio and his brother, Ranferi Osorio, had been on the ATF radar for a long time for trafficking guns to Mexico.

“There was probable cause to arrest both Osorio brothers,” a report issued this month by the DOJ Inspector General notes.

Judicial Watch was a leader in investigating the Obama administration’s illegal gun-running operation. They filed several lawsuits in federal court to uncover details of Fast and Furious. The records document how high-level officials in the administration covered up the scandal.

