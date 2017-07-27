Obama Didn’t Know His Mic Was Opened During Talk With Russian Leader, What He Says Will Make You Livid

Barack Obama and his buddies have spent the last few months accusing President Donald Trump of colluding with Russia to win last year’s presidential weekend. So it was an ironic change of pace this week when footage surfaced of Obama’s own personal connections to Russia.

The video shows Obama telling the Russians, “This is my last election, after my election, I have more flexibility.” The comment was caught on camera in March 2012, when a live microphone picked up his private conversation with then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. Obama was articulating how important it was for then-incoming President Vladimir Putin to “give me space” on missile defense.

“I understand,” Medvedev said. “I will transmit this information to Vladimir.”

Let’s not forget that in October 2016, Obama slammed Trump for his “continued flattery of Mr. Putin and the degree to which he appears to model many of his policies and approaches.”

What do you think? Is Obama the biggest hypocrite of all time?