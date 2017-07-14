Obama Coming Back? Watch What Happens Next

Apparently, liberals are missing the days when Barack Obama was president. You know, the good times when our borders were open and Obama discounted America every chance that he had.

On Wednesday, the hashtag #BringBackObama was trending on social media—a desperate cry from liberals to get Trump out of office.

“Miss them so much! #BringBackObama #ThankYouObama,” one Twitter user wrote.

Of course, many conservatives took quite a different approach to the hashtag. The result was priceless.

Bring back Obama? He invited the Muslim Brotherhood, a terrorist organization, to the White House. No, thanks.#BringBackObama pic.twitter.com/zZaw0f9vs0 — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 12, 2017

We’re thankful Obama is out of office. Do you agree?