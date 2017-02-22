Obama Comes Forward With Gut Twisting Announcement, It’s Happening

Millions of Americans have been struggling to survive in the economy left behind by Barack Obama and his ridiculous policies. But that didn’t stop him from announcing plans to spend $1.5 billion on his own presidential library and museum.

Breitbart reports that architects have predicted this whopping price tag for the project, which is three times more expensive than the money raised to build the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas.

Tod Williams and Billie Tsien, the architects who commented on the project, said Obama made things more difficult by refusing to do more fundraising while in office. The center is expected to be so expensive because Obama wants to incorporate a museum as well.

The original cost of the buildings is expected to be close to $300 million—due, in part, to recent federal regulations that former presidents have larger endowments to pay for annual operating costs at the libraries.

“It’s not just about preserving the past,” Williams said of the project. “It’s about the future.”

You can expect to see a major fundraising effort for this project. We’ll sure Obama will take full advantage of being in the spotlight and collecting our money once again.