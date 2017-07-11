Obama Caught Violating Federal Law… This Is It

Former President Barack Obama seems to be having a difficult time relinquishing control after leaving the White House. Recently, while he was in Indonesia, he decided to undermine President Trump.

Now, Trump has just informed the former President that his actions are more than tasteless. In fact, they violate the Logan Act.

Obama crossed a serious line by meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in for a 40-minute chat. Moon allegedly spoke with Obama about his meeting with Trump, and Obama offered advice on ‘how to improve their relations.’

The Logan Act is a law which details a fine or imprisonment of unauthorized citizens that negotiate with foreign governments engaged in an active dispute with the United States.

When Obama returned from his trip, he will be forced to confront New Gingrich and President Trump about this violation.