Obama Caught Funneling Billions Into Secret Anti-Trump Campaign… [SEE DETAILS]

A congressional investigation has just revealed that Barack Obama’s White House channeled billions of dollars to activists groups in what is being labeled a “Department of Justice slush fund scheme.”

“It’s clear partisan politics played a role in the illicit actions that were made,” Republican Representative John Ratcliffe of Texas noted. “The DOJ is the last place this should have occurred.”

According to Truth Monitor, the House Judiciary Committee discovered that funds were being dispersed to a web of nonprofit organizations engaged in grass-roots activism.

“Advocates for big government and progressive power are using the Justice Department to extort money from corporations,” Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton commented. “It’s a shakedown. It’s corrupt, pure and simple.”

So far, investigators have discovered that $3 billion has been paid to ‘non-victim entitles.’ That number is only expected to grow.

“The underlying problem with the slush fund is we don’t know exactly where the money is going,” Ted Frank, director of The Competitive Enterprise Institute Center for Class Action Fairness, added. Last year, legislation making it impossible for schemes like this continue was eliminated. Lawmakers are attempting to reintroduce it.

“This is not a Republican or Democrat issue, but one of good government,” Republican Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma concluded. “Actions settled by the federal government should go back to the federal government, back to the taxpayer.”

“There is massive left-wing infrastructure in place trying to protect the monstrous government created by the Obama administration,” Fitton argued.

