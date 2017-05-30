Obama Calls Trump A Coward, Eats His Own Words Seconds Later

Barack Obama proved once again how disrespectful he truly is when he traveled to Berlin, Germany last week and proceeded to criticize President Donald Trump.

“In this new world that we live in, we can’t isolate ourselves,” Obama told a crowd in Germany. “We can’t hide behind a wall.”

This not-so-subtle jab at President Trump is particularly frustrating because of Obama’s immense hypocrisy. At that very moment, workers in Washington were busy building a wall around Obama’s 8,200 square foot, 9-bedroom, 8.5 bathroom mansion.

Clearly, Obama understands the validity of having a wall for protection, after all! More importantly, he seems intent on discrediting the new president in an effort to defend his legacy—and Americans are tired of it.