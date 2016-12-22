Obama Announces The One Sickening Thing He’s Going To Do Before His Presidency Is Over

With just weeks left in his presidency, Barack Obama is scrambling to finalize his agenda before Donald Trump takes over. According to reports, Obama is planning to release and transfer up to 18 of the remaining 59 prisoners at Guantanamo Bay.

If Obama’s plan is approved, prisoners would be released to Italy, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Consequently, Trump would be left with 41 or 42 prisoners when he becomes president. 10 of these prisoners have been charged or convicted in military commissions and another 27 were deemed too dangerous to release.

At least three of the remaining prisoners come from countries with strong ties to radical Islam and another “whom no country offered a home,” the New York Times reported.

“The Bush administration brought about 780 men to Guantanamo after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, saying that it could hold Qaeda suspects there in indefinite wartime detention without trial—a move that the Supreme Court eventually approved—and that it could disregard the Geneva Conventions in how it treated them, which the court rejected,” The Times continued.

The release of prisoners at the end of a presidency is not unheard of. Before he left his second term, President George W. Bush began the process of closing down the prison. Ultimately, he left 242 prisoners in the hands of Obama.

Given Obama’s track record, we highly doubt he is qualified to assess these prisoners as true threats. We already know he refuses to acknowledge radical Islamic terror as one. What do you think? Should Obama’s request be denied?