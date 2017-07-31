Obama Acts Like If He Still Was The President And Makes Disgusting Announcement

On Thursday, the GOP Obamacare skinny repeal effort was rejected by Congress after three Republicans, including McCain, voted against it. Hours later, Barack Obama released a statement about the incident—once again undermining Trump’s authority.

“The Republican effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act failed last night in the early hours of the morning. Last night’s vote served as the final kill shot to the seven-year Republican-led effort to repeal Obamacare,” Kevin Lewis, a spokesman for Obama, said in a statement.

“The Affordable Care Act has always been about something bigger than politics – it’s about the character of our country,” he continued. “It’s about the twenty million Americans and counting who’ve gained the security and peace of mind of health insurance, and the tens of millions more who benefited from upgrades like free preventative care, such as mammograms and vaccines, and improvements in the quality of care in hospitals that have averted more than 100,000 deaths so far. It’s about the dreams protected, and the untold misery and ruin prevented.”

“Today, it remains that way because of everyone who mobilized organized and made their voices heard,” Lewis added. “The Affordable Care Act has made America stronger and healthier, but there will always be more work to do. President Obama has always said we should build on this law, just as members of both parties worked together to improve Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid over the years. President Obama still believes that it is possible for Congress to demonstrate the necessary bipartisanship and political courage to keep delivering on the promise of quality, affordable health insurance for every American.”

