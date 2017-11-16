NYT Reporter Gets Demolished After Calling Joe Biden’s Unedited Record “Alt-Right Fake News”

POLITICS

by Kevin ago0

Twitter user Richard Armande Mills (@RAMRANTS) compiled a number of video clips showing former vice President Biden doing very weird things in interactions with young women, such as smelling hair, that sort of thing.

Nicole Perlroth then got her hands on the video and posed the question to twitter, how will they handle the fake news about Biden?

Well Twitter had a couple responses for her..

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

