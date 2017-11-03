NYC Terrorist Makes Sick Request To FBI That Will Send You The Chills

This terrorist responsible for the attack in Manhattan this past week has made the most disturbing request for his hospital room, an Isis flag.

After being questioned by authorities, the FBI said he “stated he felt good about what he had done” said he considered displaying the ISIS flag in the front and back of the truck but decided against it for fear of being noticed before being able to carry out the attack.

He also decided to pick Halloween for the attack “because there would be more civilians on the street.”

Authorities recovered and went through the terrorist’s phone, where they discovered around 90 terrorist related videos, one showing a beheading, and one giving instructions on how to build an improvised explosive device. The terrorist said before he was stopped he planned to “proceed to the Brooklyn Bridge to strike pedestrians.”

Wednesday evening, Saipov, the terrorist, was brought into the courtroom, head to toe in shackles to stand before the judge, Barbara Moses. He was asked by the judge through a translator whether or not he understood the process, to which he responded “yes ma’am”.

Saipov’s appointed lawyer, federal defender David Patton, has said that his client has agreed to be detained in one of the two federal administrative prisons in New York City. “How we treat Mr. Saipov in this judicial process will say a lot more about us than it will about him,” Patton told reporters after the hearing.

This man is clearly sick and needs to be removed from society permanently before he hurts more people. The type of radical beliefs this man holds is a danger to society and anybody he’s around that isn’t of the same mindset.

hopefully he’ll be sentenced to a prison sentence that lasts the rest of his sad, wasted life.