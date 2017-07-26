NY Times Writer Blames White Women Of Being Racist Because He Has To Walk Around Them, Gets An Instant Wakeup Call

In a recent article, New York Times reporter Greg Howard made the absurd assertion that white women are racist because they will not yield to him on New York City sidewalks.

In an article titled “Was That Racist,” Howard writes that he feels ‘furious’ when this happens because it makes him ‘feel small.’

“Why only and specifically white women? Do they refuse to acknowledge me because they’ve been taught that they should fear black men and that any acknowledgment of black men can invite danger?” Howard asks.

“In seven years of living and walking here, I’ve found that most people walk courteously—but that white women, at least when I’m in their path, do not,” he said.

Of course, many people were offended by the article. Media Research Center Vice President Dan Gainor criticized Howard for his ‘wholesale criticism’ of white women.

“Can you imagine The New York Times running an essay where a white woman complains about how African-American men are rude and blames it on race?” he asked.

What do you think of Howard’s controversial accusation?