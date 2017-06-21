NY Times Is Demanding That Trump Supporters Be Deported Instead Of Illegal Immigrants

New York Times columnist Bret Stephens pretends to be a ‘conservative,’ but his values just don’t seem to align. In a recent article, Stephens suggested that rather than deporting illegal criminals, we should deport Americans because they are less religious.

“In the matter of immigration, mark this conservative columnist down as strongly pro-deportation. The United States has too many people who don’t work hard, don’t believe in God, don’t contribute much to society and don’t appreciate the greatness of the American system,” wrote Stephens.

The writer then listed a variety of reasons he thinks illegal immigrants living in our country are better than American citizens.

“Religious piety — especially of the Christian variety? More illegal immigrants identify as Christian (83 percent) than do Americans (70.6 percent), a fact right-wing immigration restrictionists might ponder as they bemoan declines in church attendance,” he noted.

“The rate of out-of-wedlock births for United States-born mothers exceeds the rate for foreign-born moms, 42 percent to 33 percent. The rate of delinquency and criminality among nonimmigrant teens considerably exceeds that of their immigrant peers. A recent report by the Sentencing Project also finds evidence that the fewer immigrants there are in a neighborhood, the likelier it is to be unsafe,” Stephens’ piece in the New York Times reads.

“That used to be a cliché, but in the Age of Trump, it needs to be explained all over again. We’re a country of immigrants — by and for them, too. Americans who don’t get it should get out,” he concluded.

