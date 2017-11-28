Nurse Claims “Every White Women Raises A Detriment To Society When They Raise A Son”, Gets Hit With The Worst News Of Her Life Immediately After

An Indiana nurse recently lost her job for a post she made online that stated that son’s of white women should be “sacrificed to the wolves,” hospital officials said.

Indiana University Health confirmed in a statement on Sunday that a recently hired employee “tied to troubling posts on social media” was recently let go.

The tweet in question came from a Twitter account named “Night Nurse” and had been linked to an employee named Taiyesha Baker, according to the newspaper.

“Every white woman raises a detriment to society when they raise a son,” the since-deleted post read. “Someone with the HIGHEST propensity to be a terrorist, rapist, racist, and domestic violence all star. Historically every son you had should be sacrificed to the wolves B-tch.”

Baker has not been officially identified but a spokeswoman from UI health confirmed that Baker did work for the healthcare system by the time the tweet was sent.

“IU Health is aware of several troubling posts on social media which appear to be from a recently hired IU Health employee,” IU Health spokesman Jason Fechner told the newspaper. “Our HR department continues to investigate the situation and the authenticity of the posts. During the investigation, that employee (who does not work for Riley Hospital for Children) will have no access to patient care.”

Hospital officials have not yet said whether Baker was fired or was able to resign.

“She was still going through orientation and wasn’t caring for patients,” Fechner told The Post in an email. “She had no disciplinary issues prior to this matter.” It’s difficult to have other disciplinary issues when you have only been a registered nurse since October 30th, like Baker, but either way, this is a disgusting post from a hospital worker, somebody who handles children and sick people, it was clear that this women needed to be fired.