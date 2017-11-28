Nurse Claims “Every White Women Raises A Detriment To Society When They Raise A Son”, Gets Hit With The Worst News Of Her Life Immediately After
An Indiana nurse recently lost her job for a post she made online that stated that son’s of white women should be “sacrificed to the wolves,” hospital officials said.
Indiana University Health confirmed in a statement on Sunday that a recently hired employee “tied to troubling posts on social media” was recently let go.
The tweet in question came from a Twitter account named “Night Nurse” and had been linked to an employee named Taiyesha Baker, according to the newspaper.
“Every white woman raises a detriment to society when they raise a son,” the since-deleted post read. “Someone with the HIGHEST propensity to be a terrorist, rapist, racist, and domestic violence all star. Historically every son you had should be sacrificed to the wolves B-tch.”