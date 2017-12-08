Now On Sale, Hillary Clinton Tree Topper… You’ll Never Believe The Price

Name one woman that could never be on top of your Christmas tree passing for an angel? That’s right, it’s Hillary Clinton. That didn’t stop democrats from creating one in her likeness however, as liberals all over the country will have Hillary on top of their “resistmas” trees this year.

“She is most presidential of tree toppers, 3D sculpted in her iconic power suit with angelic wings, 3D printed to order with pinpoint accuracy, with a simple wire tie threaded through holes on her back to safely secure to your tree,” notes the description from Women to Look Up To, a British nonprofit promoting “female equality” and offering the decoration, along with versions based on Beyonce, Serena Williams, Angelina Jolie and other famous women.

“She’s the First Lady of Christmas tree decorations. Christmas tree topper, angel, or fierce fairy — now she’s a woman to look up to,” the organization promises, though the prices for the pricey Hillary ornament start around $107 for a version suited for a typical tree.

“There’s no word yet, however, on whether it smells of sorrow and corruption instead of the traditional fir tree scent,” writes Emily Zanotti, a writer for The Daily Wire.

“Resistmas” is right up there with the “day of screaming helplessly into the sky” for the democrats with the saddest form of protest imaginable. Even in your own homes, during Christmas, you are so attached to the political nightmare that is Hillary Clinton that you needed a little figurine to place on top of the tree this Christmas to remind you that all hope is not lost? Grow up.

This is a big Christmas for the Democrats as this is their first one in a while without a Democratic president, so I’m sure they are feeling extra cold this holiday season and in need of some company from their favorite crooked politician, Hillary Clinton.