Notre Dame Grads Blow It, Reveal The Real Reason They Got Up And Left [VIDEO]

On Sunday, a group of Notre Dame students made a statement by walking out of their own graduation as Vice President Mike Pence delivered their commencement speech. The next day, two students appeared on CNN claimed that they made the decision to leave because they felt “unsafe.”

Luis Miranda and Aniela Tyksinski defended their act of immense disrespect by arguing that a commencement address is not the time to discuss politics.

“The walkout was in response to the fact that members of our own community felt unwelcome, uncomfortable, and even unsafe,” Tyksinski claimed. “This was not the appropriate event for this kind of political discourse. This should have been an event for all graduates and all of their family members.”

Host Brooke Baldwin pushed back on the students slightly, asking them ‘if it is fair’ to say that college campuses are becoming too liberal.

“I cannot speak to the stereotype but, yes, there are difficulties over free speech,” Miranda responded. “It’s hard to have these conversations and we agree that free speech is a very important thing and that we shouldn’t be shutting it out.”

“But you can understand how people are saying, ‘Well, how can you be welcoming if you’re not respecting—despite the fact that you totally disagree with his views—not welcome the Vice President of the United States?’”

The students did not have a strong answer to the question—it’s clear they were expecting to be called out for their hypocrisy on the notoriously liberal network.